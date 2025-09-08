College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: DuPage Women’s Soccer Remains Undefeated After Dominating Harper College

The Chaparrals beat the Hawks 6-0, maintaining their stellar record.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
September 8, 2025

The College of DuPage women’s soccer team played against Harper College on Sept. 3 after the men’s team finished their noon game.

DuPage was heading into this game with a 2-0 record, and they weren’t looking to slow down. The Chaparrals dominated this match only giving Harper College a few chances to shoot at goal. 

DuPage won the game very comfortably 6-0. The game ended early, with 19 minutes left in the second half, due to Harper College losing multiple players to injury throughout the second half. With only six Hawks players left on the field to play, the ref called the game, since  a team can not play with any less than seven players.

The Chaps have scored 6-0 for the first three games of this season so far and have yet to allow a goal this season. The team played against the Black Hawk College Braves on Sept. 7 at home. The Chaps fought hard and the match ended in a tie between the two teams with the score being 0-0; The Chaps record is currently 3-0-1 and they still have yet to allow a goal this season.

The Chaparrals’ next home game will be on Sept. 19, against Elgin Community College.

 

2025soccer-2
Juan Doñez
Number 21, Katie Castillo taking a corner kick.
