Photo Gallery: DuPage Women’s Soccer Breaks Milwaukee’s Unbroken Season

The Chaparrals win after a close fought game against an unbeaten team.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
October 13, 2025

The College of DuPage women’s soccer team played against Milwaukee Area Technical College on Oct. 8. Entering this game, DuPage was 6-2-1 while Milwaukee was entering this game undefeated with a 5-0-2 record.

DuPage and Milwaukee started the first half on equal footing as both sides couldn’t find the back of the net, that is until DuPage’s Mariel Lara broke the deadlock by scoring the first goal on a corner. 

Due to an injury for a Stormer player and Milwaukee having no substitutes on the bench, the Stormers played with ten players.

The Chaparrals continued to dominate, having many chances to extend their lead, but could never find the back of the net. In return, they also made sure Milwaukee never had a chance to score, leading to a 1-0 victory for the Chaps.

Head coach Matt Hanna said that the team was prepared for a tough battle but kept their spirits lifted.

“Yeah, [Milwaukee is] a good team. They defended really well in numbers,” Hanna said. “We just know that if we just kept moving the ball and moving around, a chance would come and it came in the first half.” 

When asked how they managed to keep Milwaukee off the score sheet he answered, “We keep the ball, we nullify their threat, right? So, even at times when we didn’t really have any go forward, if we could keep possession of the ball, that meant that they didn’t have the ball at their feet. It meant that they couldn’t score with it.”

The Chaps next home game is against Rock Valley College on Oct. 15, at 6:30 P.M. at home.

Photo-2
Juan Doñez
Number 21, Katie Castillo dribbling with the ball against a Milwaukee player.
