Photo Gallery: DuPage Men’s Soccer Ends the Season with a Win

The College of DuPage men’s soccer team played against Triton College on Oct. 22 for both Sophomore Day and the last game of the regular season.

The game kicked off with Triton attacking for the majority of the first half, giving themselves many chances to score. However, on a counter-attack by Jason Hufnagle, the Chaparrals scored first. The Trojans responded with a goal by Enzo Dagatti, leveling the score 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, both teams went on the offense, having multiple chances to score. Soon, the Chaps scored twice, both goals by Hufnagle and Luis Gutierrez, making it 3-1. However, DuPage went down to 10 men after Ayan Sheikh received a red card. Five minutes later, Triton’s Mizael Arias scored, making it 3-2.

DuPage’s defense held on for the remainder of the match, securing the victor at 3-2. DuPage ended the season with a 9-4-2.

Head coach Matt Hanna said the windy weather was something the team took into account and worked to adapt for the win.

“We just want to get our foot on the ball, play feet rather than through,” Hanna said. “It’s quite windy today and we knew that the ball had to stay low, so the wind didn’t become part of it. We knew they were a really good [team] and we just had to absorb that pressure and take the moments when they came.”

Hanna said the team was going to use the time before playoffs to tighten up their game plan.

“It’s great to find a bit of form going into the playoffs. We started the season really well,” he said. “We’ve had a bit of a lean streak, but the guys were up for it on Sophomore Night and we’ve done everything we can now.”

The Chaps will now play in the NJCAA Region IV playoffs. The first game of the playoffs is Oct. 29 at home, where the Chaps will play against McHenry County College at 2 p.m.