Photo Gallery: DuPage Football Holds off a Determined Hocking College

On Sept. 13, the College of DuPage football team played against Hocking College. Heading home into this game, the Chaps were undefeated.

DuPage came out of the gate swinging, but Hocking nearly caught up, bringing the score to 21-19 just before the half. But The Chaps managed to score later in the quarter to have a decent lead going into halftime. DuPage scored again after halftime. Hocking soon tried to make a comeback, but fell short just before the end.

The Chaparrals won 50-33, staying undefeated with a 4-0 record so far in the season. DuPage’s next home game is against LEAD Prep on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.