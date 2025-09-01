Photo Gallery: DuPage Football Dominates Rochester Community & Technical College

The four-time defending NJCAA Division 3 champions played against Rochester Community & Technical College on Aug. 23 for the first game of the 2025 football season.

The Chaparrals started the game pretty slow, only managing a few scores in the first half. But after half-time, DuPage came to life and dominated the game, only allowing Rochester to score one more touchdown. DuPage finished the game winning 60-14.

With this win, DuPage has started their season 1-0. Their next home game is on Sept 13 against Hocking College at 1 p.m.

For more information on the game, check out our other piece.