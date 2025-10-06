Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Women’s Tennis Takes Second Win of Season

The College of DuPage competed against Elgin Community College on Oct. 2 at the COD Tennis Courts. The Chaparrals picked up their second win of the season by defeating the Spartans with a 5-4 victory.

Semra Jadadic picked up a 6-1 and 6-2 singles win, while Kathy Johns earned a 6-3 and 6-0 victory. Ava Bartels fell 1-6, 2-6, while Lily Caron battled until losing a 7-10 tiebreaker. COD had defaults at two singles spots, where Lexi Olofsson and Martina Ulloa were awarded wins.

In doubles, Ulloa and Caron teamed up for an 8-3 victory, while Bartels and Jadadic dropped a narrow 6-8 decision.

The Chaps will compete in the NJCAA Region IV Tournament on Oct. 10 and 11.