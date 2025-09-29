College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Women’s Tennis Pushes Matches to the Wire

The Women’s tennis team fought hard in a 3-6 loss against Milwaukee Area Technical College.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
September 29, 2025

The College of DuPage women’s tennis team faced off against Milwaukee Area Technical College on Sept. 27. The competitive matchup began with three doubles matches and transitioned into six singles matches. Despite strong individual performances, the Chaparrals ultimately fell 3–6 as a team.

In doubles play, Ava Bartels and Semra Jadadic secured a hard fought 8–6 victory. Martina Ulloa and Lauren Kalsch fell 1-8 while Kathy Johns and Lexi Olofsson lost 0-8.

Singles matches proved more competitive for the Chaparrals. Ulloa earned a decisive win with scores of 6–2 and 6–3. Olofsson split sets with her opponent 3–6 and 6–3 and claimed victory after her opponent forfeited the tiebreaking match.

Johns played a close match but fell 3–6 and 5–7. Bartels lost 4–6 and 1–6, while Jadacic narrowly missed a win in a tight 5–7 and 5–7 contest. Kalsch was defeated 0–6 and 0–6.

The College of DuPage women’s tennis team left the meet up with a 1-4 record and will compete against McHenry County College at the COD tennis courts on Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. 

Rachel Wagner
Ava Bartels and Semra Jadadic shake hands before the match.
