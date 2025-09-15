Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Women’s Golf Tees Off at the Benedictine Eagle Invite

The College of DuPage women’s golf team competed in the Benedictine Eagle Invite at St. Andrews Golf Club on Sept. 9.

The four players on the COD roster competed against four year schools. Maryssa Zielinski led the Chaparrals with a mark of 87. Isabella Krosse shot a 92, while Aubreye Hyatt shot 98 respectively. Liliana Martinez rounded out the team with a mark of 114.

The Chaparrals totaled 391 points as a team. The women’s team will travel to Nettle Creek Country Club to compete in Joliet Junior College’s Clash at the Creek Invitational on Sept. 23.





