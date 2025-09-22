Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Men’s Soccer Holds Off Waubonsee For the Win

College of DuPage played against Waubonsee Community College on Sept. 19 in the first game of a doubleheader for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The Chaps started the game strong by scoring two goals midway through the first half, but Waubonsee managed to score two unanswered goals to tie the game up before halftime.

After halftime ended, DuPage came back into the game stronger by taking more chances and attacking more until they scored two goals. With that the score became 4-2 and remained that way for the rest of the game.

Head coach Matt Hanna talked a bit about the team’s performance.

“It was our most complete performance of the season,” Hanna said. “Other than the midpart of the first half where we fell away a little bit, I think we dominated the rest of the game. [We] controlled the game really well and stuck to our game plan.”

When asked what he was looking for in the next game, he said, “We just have to keep going. We have six wins now. And so the plan is to take it game by game. The old cliché.”

The Chaps’ next home game is on Sept. 23 against North Central JV at 6 P.M. and the McHenry game being on Sept 25 at 4 P.M.