Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Football Claim Victory on Homecoming Weekend

The Chaparrals dominated LEAD Prep in the second half of the game for 2025 Homecoming.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
October 6, 2025

The College of DuPage football team played against LEAD Prep on Oct. 5 for the 2025 Homecoming weekend. The Chaps played hard and managed to claim the victory for their homecoming. Before the event there were a few activities outside the stadium such as a basketball competition, bull riding, rock climbing and more. Free food and drinks were also offered the tailgate. 

As for the game itself, DuPage was playing without head coach Matthew Rahn. Instead assistant coach, J.R. Niklos, took over. The Chaps dominated the first quarter, only allowing one touchdown, with LEAD Prep fumbling twice and giving up two interceptions. Despite that, in the second quarter the Knights gave the Chaparrals a good scare running the football, and scoring multiple times. LEAD Prep closed the gag going into halftime, with the Chaps only leading by ten.  

After halftime, DuPage came back to life scoring multiple touchdowns unanswered, and preventing LEAD Prep from scoring even so much as a field goal. The Chaps won 66-22 and brought their record up to 5-1. 

Niklos commended LEAD Prep on their determination throughout the game, hailing them as a physical team with a battling spirit. What determined the game, he said, was a matter of attitude. 

“Our kids fight,” he said. “If they can get punched eight times and fall down eight times, they get up nine. Our kids do not quit. They continue to fight. Eventually LEAD Prep folded, and we took advantage of it.” 

When asked about the Chaps losing their undefeated streak against Monroe University on Sept. 20, Niklos said the team doesn’t view it as a loss in a manner of speaking.

“It’s only a loss if we don’t build and learn from it,” he said.. “Fourth and inches could be the difference between a win or a loss. You kids can’t wait till Saturday to focus on that. You have to focus on Monday through Friday.”

DuPage’s next game is Oct.11 against Iowa Central Community College at 1 P.M at COD’s Bob MacDougall Field. 

 

