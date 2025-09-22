Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Cross Country Races in Competitive Gil Dodds Invite

The College of DuPage men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Gil Dodds Invitational at St. James Forest Preserve on Sept. 20. The meet hosted 18 collegiate and junior collegiate teams including University of Chicago, Wheaton College, Carthage College, and Moraine Valley Community College. The men raced the 8,000-meter course while the women competed in the 6,000-meter course. The men’s team placed 12 out of 18 teams with 350 points. The women’s team placed 16 out of 18 teams with 488 points.

On the men’s side, Adriano Quintero led the Chaparrals at the meet, placing 42 overall and running 27:08.20. Zachary Bacci was the second College of DuPage finisher with a time of 28:49.60 while David Aviles and Valentino Diaz were close behind with times of 28:58.30 and 29:10.40 respectively. Ryan Lureck rounded out the top five runners with a time of 30:07.80.

On the women’s side, Jessica Balmer led the Chaparrals at the meet, running a time of 25:50.50. Maureen Bluemle finished close behind her, running 26:16.90 respectively. Sam Blankenship ran 28:34.80, Ali Pasdiora finished with a time of 29:33.80 and Bri Pelligrini rounded out the top five with a time of 31:09.00.

On Oct. 4, the men’s and women’s cross country teams will travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to compete in the Seminole Valley Stampede.