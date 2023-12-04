Photo Gallery: COD Women’s Basketball Triumphs over Triton

The College of Dupage women’s basketball team faced off against Triton College on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The Chaparrals defeated the Trojans 76-57 and earned its first win over Triton since 2017. For more information, check out the other story.
Comment Policy:
Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.