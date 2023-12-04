Breaking News
Elmhurst dec. 3
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Coffee Shop on CODs Campus

A Brewing Storm: The Starbucks Boycott and Growing Student Activism

2
Cover Image for Taare Zameen Par

“Taare Zameen Par:” Exploring the Perspective of a Misunderstood Child

3
Paralegal Portfolio Expo features ten graduating paralegal students.

Paralegal Graduates Cap Their Internships at the Semester Expo

4
After completing nearly 30 credits worth of COD coursework, Steven Young is being told to restart.

A Marine’s Journey From PTSD to COD Suspension

5
Photo of Courier members at past ICCJA Conferences.

Courier Wins Top Three Journalism Awards at Statewide Competition

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Photo Gallery: COD Women’s Basketball Triumphs over Triton

The COD women’s basketball team came out with a 76-57 win against Triton College.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
December 4, 2023

The College of Dupage women’s basketball team faced off against Triton College on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The Chaparrals defeated the Trojans 76-57 and earned its first win over Triton since 2017. For more information, check out the other story.

A48DD50B-20ED-44DA-A410-1F0A6B36E8D1
Gallery12 Photos
Sophomore guard and forward Iwiyisi Osaghae attempts to score.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
COD Men’s Basketball Pushes Past Aurora University JV
COD Men’s Basketball Pushes Past Aurora University JV
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Takes Down Trojans
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Takes Down Trojans
COD Women’s Basketball Loses to Minnesota West in Second Half Slump
COD Women’s Basketball Loses to Minnesota West in Second Half Slump
Chaparral Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Eagles in Comeback Win
Chaparral Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Eagles in Comeback Win
Photo provided by COD Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Andrew Ewald
COD Women’s Basketball Falls to Cyclones
COD Women’s Basketball Falls to Cyclones
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *