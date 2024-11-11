Photo Gallery: COD Women’s Basketball Takes First Win of the Season

The College of DuPage women’s basketball team opened up their season at home against Elgin Community College on Nov. 5. Despite trailing 19-25 in the first quarter, the women’s team kept battling as they took over the lead 32-28 after the second quarter. The Chaparrals carried their momentum with 19 points in the third quarter and 23 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Spartans 74-54. Sophomore Makenna Brown led the team with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Adding to the total, sophomore Megan Martinez and freshman Cailey Salerno each scored 14 points, while sophomore Teegan Roach scored 13 points and put up 15 rebounds.

The women’s team will play against Richard J. Daley College on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.