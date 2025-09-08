College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: COD Volleyball Takes Four Wins at Home Invitational

The College of DuPage women’s volleyball team had a strong showing at the COD Invitational.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
September 8, 2025

The College of DuPage women’s volleyball team competed in a three day volleyball invitational at PEC Arena from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6 against . The Chaps finished the tournament with four out of five wins and left with a 9-5 season record overall. Three of the four wins were complete Chaparrals sweeps.

On Thursday, the Chaparrals opened up the invite against Dallas College North Lake and won their sets 3-0 with scores of  32-30, 25-23 and 25-21.

On Friday, they defeated Joliet Junior College 3-0 with scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-19 and also defeated Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute 3-2 with scores of 25-27, 21-25.

On Saturday, they defeated University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Rock County 3-0 with scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-14, but they lost against Dallas College Eastfield 0-3 with scores of 14-25, 15-25, and 15-25.

They will rematch Joliet Junior College on the road on Wednesday, September 10. 

AF8A8250
Rachel Wagner
Sophomore Francesca Brandonisio receives the ball.
