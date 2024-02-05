Breaking News
The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
Photo Gallery: COD Track Competes at Walter Kramer Invite

The COD Track and field team returned to Olivet Nazarene University to compete in the Walter Kramer Invite.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
February 5, 2024

The College of Dupage men and women’s track teams traveled to Olivet Nazarene University to compete in the Walter Kramer Invite on Feb. 2.

On the men’s side, seven individuals qualified for the NJCAA Division III outdoor championship. Sophomore Noah Mack led the Chaparrals in the 200 meter by running a qualifying time of 22.84. Freshman Weston White, sophomore Gabriel Parker and freshmen Elijah Phipps and Chris Ruchaj all qualified in the 200 by running times of 23.19, 23.34, 23.47, and 23.67 respectively. Freshman Addisu Wolski qualified for the 800 meters by running 2:02.62. The 4 x 400 relay team of sophomores Alexander Mendez, Graham McAninch, Parker and Mack qualified by running a 3:33.18. Parker also qualified in the pole vault by reaching 4.05 meters.

On the women’s side, pole vaulter Patty Karpiesiuk improved her career high in the pole vault, clearing 3.17 meters and finishing fifth overall. She also achieved the outdoor qualifying standard in the 200 by running 26.58. Freshman Ellie Logsdon also qualified for the 200 by running 26.82. Freshman Carmen Solis met the outdoor standard in the 800 meter race by running 2:41.11.

The Chaparrals will compete at the F. Lee Slick Invitational on Friday, Feb. 16.

Freshman Connor Sisco competes in the 4x800 meter relay.

 

