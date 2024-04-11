Photo Gallery: COD Track Clutchs Strong Season Opener

Gallery • 32 Photos Rachel Wagner Sophomore Isaias Lopez competes in the hammer throw.

The College of DuPage men’s and women’s track teams competed at the Chicagoland Championship at Elmhurst University from April 5 to April 6. The meet included 21 teams including schools from all divisions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA levels.

On the men’s side, Weston White and Noah Mack led the team earning one and two finishes in the 100-meter and 200-meter races. White ran 10.66 in the 100 and 22.18 in the 200, while Mack ran 10.67 in the 100 and 22.21 in the 200. They are the division three national leaders in the 100 and they are ranked second and third in the 200.

The COD relays made top marks in division three, where the 4 x 100-meter relay of White, freshman Elijah Phipps, freshman Timothy McMiller and Mack ran 41.46, and the 4 x 400-meter relay of sophomore Graham McAninch, sophomore Alexander Mendez, freshman Chris Ruchaj and Mack ran a time of 3:24.52.

McAninch and Ruchaj also ran the 400 meters in 50.62 and 50.95 making them second and fourth in division three for the event.

Freshman Ronan Cornelius won the high jump with a mark of 1.98m, making him the Division Three leader in the event.

Sophomore Patrick Hohe ran the 5,000 meters in 16:02.49 and ranks fourth in division three. He also competed in the 800-meter race, running 2:04.80

Freshmen Connor Sisco and John Buchanan made their debut in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, running 10:44.75 and 11:04.98 respectively. They are currently ranked second and fourth in Division Three.

Freshman Kevin Diederich ran the 10,000 meters for the first time and placed third in the event, running 32:13.25. Diederich is the new national leader in division three for the event.

Sophomore Isaias Lopez competed in the hammer throw and threw 46.39 meters. He placed fifth at the meet and he currently ranks second in division three. Freshman Jonathan Sears threw 37.20 and ranks fourth in division three.

The men placed fifth as a team with 71 points, making them the top junior college team at the meet.

On the women’s side, freshman Ellie Logsdon had a strong showing in the 400-meter race by finishing second overall with a time of 57.98, making her the leader in division three.

Sophomore Patty Karpiesiuk competed in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and the high jump. Karpiesiuk ran 12.49 for the 100-meter, 26.06 in the 200-meter and cleared 1.46 meters in the high jump.

Freshman Fonida Khamissi qualified for outdoor nationals in the 100-meter dash by running 13.71.

Freshman Carmen Solis competed in the 5000-meter run and the 800-meter run. She finished with times of 19:38.73 and 2:36.33, qualifying her for the outdoor national meet. She also ranks second in the 5000-meter race in division three.

Freshman Bianca Nunez made her debut in the 3000-meter steeplechase running 15:21.83. She ranks third in division three.

Freshman Molly Morris competed in the 400-meter race and long jump and qualified for outdoor nationals by running 64.41 and earning a mark of 4.84 meters.

The 4 x 100-meter relay of Morris, Logsdon, Khamissi and Karpiesiuk finished with a time of 50.01 and the 4 x 400-meter relay of Logsdon, Solis, Jenkins Hicks and Karpiesiuk finished with a time of 4:20.39 earning qualifying times for nationals.

The women finished 14 as a team with 19 points, where they trailed junior college competitor Harper College by 1 point.

The COD track and field team will travel to Wheaton College to compete in the Wheaton College Outdoor Invite on April 13.