Chaparral+Softball+Hoists+Region+4+Championship+for+Second+Consecutive+Season

The College of Dupage softball team claimed victory over Harper in two games to win the Region 4 Championship for the second consecutive season.

COD went head-to-head with Harper College in a best-of-three series for the Region 4 Championship on May 3 at home. With a strong showing from the circle, the Chaparrals shut out the Hawks in game one to win 2-0. Game two showcased COD’s offensive power, as they were determined to end the series in one day. The Chaps’ offense and defense clicked to leave the Hawks in the dust and win the second game 20-6.

“We played fundamentally sound,” head softball coach Barry Froehle said. “We didn’t try to do anything extra. We just played within ourselves. Our pitching was solid. If we keep our bats going and play solid defense, we’ll be okay.”

Official tournament information about missing visiting teams and game play was unavailable at press time for this article as COD assistant athletic director Rich Dawkins, sports information coordinator Mark Reinhiller and athletic assistant Layne Engel barred Courier staff from the press box during game play. Dawkins declined to explain the decision. The Courier had full access to postseason play in previous years.

Sophomore pitcher Grace Walker pitched through the first game and held onto a no-hitter until the fifth inning. She threw four strikeouts and two walks, allowed four hits and gave up no runs. Hitting through both games, Walker totaled two hits and struck out once in seven at-bats. She also scored two runs, stole one base and collected one RBI. She credited COD’s fielding for helping her maintain the no-hitter through most of the game.

“[The defense] did such a nice job,” Walker said. “Some of those balls that were hit, I didn’t even want to look, but they caught them every single time so it was great. The pitch calls were alright, but that was about it.”

Freshman pitcher Taylor Gloms pitched through game two, throwing two strikeouts and walking six batters. She allowed 14 hits and six runs. At the plate, Gloms smacked three hits in six at-bats and walked once through both games. She also scored five runs, stole three bases and recorded three RBIs. Like Walker, Gloms recognized COD’s fielding success.

“When [the Hawks] would hit it in the gap, it was kind of nerve-racking,” Gloms said. “I thought ‘if they keep doing that, I’m screwed’ for lack of a better term. Even when they got on base, the infield took care of the ground balls. The outfield caught the pop-ups amazingly, got there and threw it in really quickly. It just made me so much more comfortable and less nervous.”

Sophomore outfielder Abby Collins played in both games and recorded an in-the-park home run in game two. Including her second homer of the season, Collins made one hit and scored two runs in seven at-bats. She also totaled two RBIs. She explained the play and recalled her first home run of the season.

“When it came off the bat, I was like ‘damn, that felt good,’” Collins said. “Then [coach Froehle] just kept waving me on and I thought ‘for real?’ I just kept going. It was great. That was the second one of the year for me, so it was pretty exciting. It happened back at Harper actually against the same [pitcher].”

Sophomore outfielder Yuliana Salgado also played through both games. At the plate, she notched one hit and struck out once in three at-bats. She also scored two runs. At second base, Salgado put out three runners in game two. She explained how it felt to be a part of the two wins.

“Last year, I was unfortunately redshirted, but I was still able to be here and witness the victory,” Salgado said. “Now that I’m actually getting to play and getting to know the feeling of winning regionals, it’s super dope.”

The Chaparrals look to win the NJCAA Great Lakes District Championship against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats in a best-of-three series, with the first game on May 14 in Wahpeton, N.D.