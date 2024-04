The College of DuPage men’s soccer team competed against Waubonsee Community College in their spring season game on Saturday, April 20. Freshman Archie Murphy’s three-goal hat trick and sophomore Robert Keldani’s long-range goal allowed the Chaps to find their way back into the game, finishing with a score of 4-4. For more information, check out the other piece.

