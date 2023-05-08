Photo Gallery: COD Men’s Golf Tees Off at DuPage Invite

College of DuPage placed third at the annual DuPage Invite, finishing with 326 points overall.

Gallery | 16 Photos Rachel Wagner Freshman Hagan Rank finishes his swing. He had a total of 80 points after eighteen holes and placed seventh overall.

College of DuPage men’s golf hosted their annual DuPage Invite at Cantigny Golf Club on May 3. The invite included Bryant and Stratton College, Madison College and Rock Valley College. The Chaparrals placed third in the invitational with 326 points. It is their last meet before competing in the NJCAA Region IV Tournament on Sunday, May 14 at PrairieView Golf Club in Dixon Ill.