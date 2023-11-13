Photo Gallery: COD Men’s Basketball Falls Short to Richard Daley College

The College of Dupage men’s basketball team competed against Richard J. Daley College on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Klaas Court. After leading in the first half, the Chaparrals lost to the Bulldogs 59-66. For more information, check out the other piece.
Comment Policy:
Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.