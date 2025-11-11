Photo Gallery: COD Hosts Native American Culture Celebration

The College of DuPage InterCultural Student Initiatives hosted a Native American Culture Celebration in SRC 2000 on Nov. 5 to kick off Native American Heritage Month. The event included remarks from David Swope, John Paris, Muddassir Siddiqi, Camila Fernandez and students who wanted to share their experiences with their Native American heritage. The event featured a virtual presentation of Frank Waln music as well as a photo gallery of prominent Native American figures to spread awareness of their impact on history.

The College of DuPage will host a variety of events for Native American Heritage Month. On Nov. 13, Executive Chef and owner of Ketapanen Kitchen, Jessica Walks First, will present a cooking demonstration with native ingredients and cooking techniques in the Culinary and Hospitality Center in room 1020. Students will be able to taste the dishes after the demonstration. The event is currently full but people can reach out to Fernandez at [email protected] to be put on the wait list.

There is also a Native American Expressions Competition where College of DuPage students are able to submit an essay, story, artwork, music, video, poetry or other forms of expression. Top three submissions will be displayed in the Multicultural Hub, Student Services Center Room 1138, for a month. Submissions are due Dec. 5 and will be received at the InterCultural Student Initiatives office in SSC 1111 or via email at [email protected].

For more information about COD’s Native American Heritage Month events, you can visit the Intercultural events website.