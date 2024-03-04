Breaking News
1
“Zelda: Ocarina of Time” Reimagined as a Manga

“Zelda: Ocarina of Time” Reimagined as a Manga

2
Student Masuda Moutushi and Days for Girls leaders stand by boxes of ninety-seven donation packages.

Donation Drive Against Period Poverty

3
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

4
Photo provided by COD Athletics.

Athlete of the Week: Luka Cuk

5
Photo provided by the Fuel Pantry

Debunking Expiration Dates

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword
Photo Gallery: COD Hosts Afro-Latino Caribeña Dance

In celebration of black history month, Latinos Unidos and Diversity Equity and Inclusion Hosts Afro-Latino Caribeña Dance.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
March 4, 2024

In celebration of black history month, the College of DuPage held its annual Afro-Latino dance: Caribeña Dance in SRC 2000 on Feb. 23. Attendees, including students and their families, immersed themselves in the rhythms of bachata, merengue and salsa, guided by dance and ballroom instructor Heather Hernandez. The event is organized by Latinos Unidos Student Club, Latin American Studies Committee, Glen Ellyn Community Relations Commission (CRC) and Center for Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Rachel Wagner
Stickers and cards are spread on the tables.
