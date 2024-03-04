Photo Gallery: COD Hosts Afro-Latino Caribeña Dance

In celebration of black history month, the College of DuPage held its annual Afro-Latino dance: Caribeña Dance in SRC 2000 on Feb. 23. Attendees, including students and their families, immersed themselves in the rhythms of bachata, merengue and salsa, guided by dance and ballroom instructor Heather Hernandez. The event is organized by Latinos Unidos Student Club, Latin American Studies Committee, Glen Ellyn Community Relations Commission (CRC) and Center for Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Gallery • 37 Photos Rachel Wagner Stickers and cards are spread on the tables.