The COD football team picked up their tenth win of the season against Georgia Military College on Saturday, Nov. 4. This is the first time in 28 years COD football won ten games in a season. With the help of sophomore running back Jaden McGill’s four touchdowns and 92 rushing yards, the Chaparrals defeated the Bulldogs 37-21. For more information, check out the other piece.

Gallery • 18 Photos Sophomore defensive back Kameron Gothard celebrates with head coach Matthew Rahn after he intercepted the ball.