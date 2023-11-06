Breaking News
COD Ends Regular Season With Huge Win Over Georgia Military

The Chaparrals advance to the National Championship and conclude the regular season with an impressive 37-21 victory over a strong Bulldogs squad.
Adam Belmares, Sports Writer
November 6, 2023
Sophomore+running+back+Jaden+McGill+leaps+for+a+touchdown.
Rachel Wagner
Sophomore running back Jaden McGill leaps for a touchdown.

After a back-and-forth first-half battle, the Chaparrals’ successful running game allowed them to sprint away in the second half with the help of sophomore running back Jaden McGill’s four touchdowns and 92 rushing yards. For the first time since 1995, the Chaparrals earned their 10th win of the season. It’s also the eighth time in school history the Chaps have logged double-digit wins on the football field. The Chaparrals await their opponent for the Red Grange Bowl on Dec. 2 at Bob MacDougall Field.

“I couldn’t be happier with how the kids [players] played, and it was a complete team win,” said head coach Matthew Rahn. “Georgia Military is nationally recognized, and we came out and set the tone. It was a very impressive win for us and the type of momentum we need going into the National Championship. I like how we stack up against anybody in the country; so it’s us versus ourselves.”

COD opened the game with momentum after sophomore cornerback Kamron Gothard leaped for an interception during GMC’s opening drive to set up the Chaparrals in red zone position. With 13 minutes left in the first quarter, freshman Deszmund White scored a 10-yard touchdown to give the Chaparrals a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.

Shortly after, GMC’s strong runner Jamarion Walker bolted for a 16-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead over COD with 10 minutes left in the opening quarter.

To take back the lead in the second quarter, sophomore running back Jaden McGill scored a 15-yard touchdown reception off a pass from sophomore quarterback Robert Brazziel to go into halftime with a 13-7 lead.

After starting quarterback Peyton O’Laughlin went down with an injury in the second quarter, Brazziel took over the offensive helm for the rest of the night and stepped up to keep COD in the game. Brazziel finished the night with 73 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

“I knew in order to get a win this game we had to execute and be disciplined, which is one thing we focused on this week,” said Brazziel. “I had a next-man-up mentality; so I knew when he [O’Laughlin] went down, I had to come in, and the offense would have to keep rolling. I executed and balled out.”

After halftime, the Chaparrals came out energized and started making passionate hits on defense to give COD momentum.

After crucial roughing the passer and kicker penalties committed by GMC’s defense to extend the drive, McGill scored a one-yard rushing touchdown from a wildcat run play up the middle to extend COD’s lead to 20-7 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. COD honored Coach MacDougall, who recorded 174 wins during his 21 seasons as head coach, and players from past years by wearing throwback yellow and green jerseys as a tribute to previous eras of COD football. McGill believed that the MacDougall-inspired throwback jerseys helped play a role in the Chaparrals winning in style.

“It was a great team effort against a good Georgia Military team,” said McGill. “We had the throwback jerseys on and looked good, so we played good. We were locked in the whole week, and we came out and executed today. To win the National Championship, I think we just need to play a complete game.”

After a successful 29-yard field goal-scoring drive by COD to make the lead 23-7, the Bulldogs gained momentum with six minutes left in the third quarter after a punt returner sprinted for a 94-yard touchdown and converted on a two-point conversion to make the score 23-15.

With only eighteen seconds left in the quarter, COD’s McGill scored his third touchdown after a one-yard rushing leap into the end zone to increase their lead to 30-15.

Despite allowing Georgia Military to score a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, McGill put the Bulldogs away after scoring a 17-yard rushing touchdown of his own with nine minutes left in the game to finish the night with four touchdowns. The Chaparrals went on to end the game with a 37-21 victory over the Bulldogs. 

 

Leave a Comment
