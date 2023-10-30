Breaking News
Photo Gallery: COD Cross Country Competes at Region 4 Championship

Freshmen Kevin Diederich and Carmen Solis earn honors at the Region 4 cross country championship.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
October 30, 2023

The College of Dupage men and women’s cross country teams competed at the Region 4 Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Northwestern Medicine Cross Country course in Geneva IL. The men’s team competed on the 8,000-meter course while the women competed in the 5,000-meter course. 

On the men’s side, freshman Kevin Diederich won the Region Four Championship title with a time of 26:51.50. Diederich also received the Region Four Runner of the Year title after his winning performance. Freshmen Tim O’Leary and Addisu Wolski followed, running 28:55.20 and 29:00.70 respectively. Rounding out the top five, freshmen Connor Vine and Patrick Hohe ran 29:15.40 and 29:25.50. Freshman John Buchanan ran a 30:23.70, freshman Connor Sisco ran a 30:53.90, sophomore Matt Fitzgerald ran 33:54.70, freshman Travis Oesterreich ran 35:10.60, and freshman Matthew Heinberg ran 35:49.10. 

The men’s team finished third with 54 points followed by Joliet Junior College with 51 points and Harper College with 30 points. 

On the women’s side, freshman Carmen Solis took second-place honors in the Region Four Championship course with a time of 20:45.60. Freshman Alexandra Abood ran 22:59.30, freshman Eva Ramos ran 24:12, freshman Bianca Nunez ran 25:32.80, freshman Alyssa Elizondo ran 26:15.10, and freshman Ellie Logsdon ran 26:18.30.

The women’s team finished second with 38 points followed by Harper College with 19 points.

The men and women’s teams will compete at the NJCAA Championship in Huntsville, AL on Saturday, Nov. 11.

 

5685B51D-613F-47D5-9580-DEABAF0CD4C3
Gallery18 Photos
Freshman Addisu Wolski ran the 8,000-meter course in 29:00.70 placing 12.
