1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

3
Photo provided by COD Athletics

Athlete of the Week: Ben Zielinski

4
Killer Klassix: Dance Gavin Dance- Demos EP

Killer Klassix: Dance Gavin Dance- "Demos" EP

5
Newsstand depicting different headlines: Counted days, Faces of Violence, Police and Military Alerted.

Peru Is Destroying Itself

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword
Photo Gallery: COD Celebrates Black History Month in Opening Ceremony

The College of DuPage honors Black History Month with performances by students, the College of DuPage Chamber Singers and the Afrikan Dance and Music Institute.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
February 12, 2024

The College of DuPage hosted the Black History Month Opening Ceremony in the SSC atrium on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The event, facilitated by David Swope and Elizabeth Gomez de la Casa included performances from the College of DuPage Chamber Singers, College of DuPage student Jennifer Jennings and the Afrikan Dance and Music Institute. The celebration also included speeches from Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Nathania Montes and COD student Jazmyne Tribble.

For more information, check out the other story.

 

5437D1F8-678C-4EF4-B1EA-ED9A53486790
Gallery35 Photos
Rachel Wagner
Manager of Student Diversity and Inclusion David Swope welcomes students and faculty to the black history month opening ceremony.
More in Features/Arts
(from left to right) COD president Brian Caputo, scholarship recipient Alexis DeAnna Collins-Harris, Elizabeth Gómez de la Casa and David Swope pose for a picture.
Scholarship Recipients Honor MLK’s Legacy
Persevering to Preserve African Culture: A Celebration of Black History Month on Campus
Persevering to Preserve African Culture: A Celebration of Black History Month on Campus
College of Dupage president Dr. Brian W. Caputo speaks during the ceremony.
Students and Faculty on Caputo’s Presidency: Perseverance-Driven Leadership
Gathering to Celebrate African American Writers
Gathering to Celebrate African American Writers
Members of the Chaparral Activities Board smile for a portrait.
Photo Gallery: CAB Welcomes Back Students
COD Newsroom
Caputo’s Presidency in Retrospect: Prioritizing Achievement and Student Success
