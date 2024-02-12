Photo Gallery: COD Celebrates Black History Month in Opening Ceremony

The College of DuPage hosted the Black History Month Opening Ceremony in the SSC atrium on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The event, facilitated by David Swope and Elizabeth Gomez de la Casa included performances from the College of DuPage Chamber Singers, College of DuPage student Jennifer Jennings and the Afrikan Dance and Music Institute. The celebration also included speeches from Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Nathania Montes and COD student Jazmyne Tribble.

