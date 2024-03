The College of DuPage men’s volleyball team competed against Bryant and Stratton on Friday, March 1 at Klaas Court. The game went back and forth, all the way until the fifth set where they earned the victory over the Bobcats 3-2 with scores of 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 23-25 and 15-13.

