Photo Gallery: Chaps Volleyball Swept the Wolves to Advance to the Next Round

The College of DuPage Women’s Volleyball team (23-12) played against Joliet Junior College (14-23) for the NJCAA Region IV Championship game with the winner playing in the Great Lakes District Championship on Oct. 29.

In the first and second set, the two teams were very close with DuPage having a decent lead. Joliet tried to make a comeback with a good few rallies, but the Chaps kept the game in their control, preventing any comeback as they won both sets 25-22, and 25-23.

In the third set, DuPage dominated the third set 25-13. With that they won the game and the Region IV championship 3-0.

Head coach Tolis Koskinaris after the game spoke about how this was the fourth game between the two teams, both knowing each of their game plans well for this match-up.

“There are no secrets when you play somebody four times,” Koskinaris said. “We knew what they could do. They knew what we could do. And it was just a matter of being focused, prepared and ready to play.”

Koskinaris talked about how clutch play helped them in the first two sets, with Claire Rambasek and Ella Petruczenko being the key players during the first two sets whenever they needed something to stop Joliet and keep COD in control of the game.

“Our girls at those critical moments, Claire and Ella, came up with some huge plays at critical times, and that’s what it takes to win those kinds of sets,” Koskinaris said. “And we did.”

The Chaps played their next game at home on Nov. 1 against Delta College in the NJCAA Great Lakes District Championship where they swept the game again and won 3-0. As of right now, it is yet to be determined when or where their next game is and against who.