Photo Gallery: Chaps Salute Honors Veterans

COD celebrates Veterans Day with a Presentation of Colors, card writing and donation collections
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
November 18, 2024

The College of DuPage honored veterans with the Chaps Salute ceremony on Nov. 11, in SRC 2000. Hosted by COD’s Veterans Service, the event included a Presentation of Colors by the DuPage Honor Guard, a display of memorabilia from those who served, opportunities for attendees to write cards for veterans and deployed service members and donation collections supporting the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans. The national anthem was performed by Jennifer Jennings and Thomas McInerney, and the presentation featured COD president Christine Hammond speaking about the significance of veterans.

Rachel Wagner
Veterans memorabilia is displayed at Chaps Salute.
