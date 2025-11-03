College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier

Photo Gallery: Chaps Men’s Soccer Win After a Nail Biting Thriller

College of DuPage Men’s Soccer wins after a heroic penalty save by goalie Diego Ochoa.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
November 3, 2025

The College of DuPage men’s soccer team played their Region IV Tournament First Round game against McHenry County College on Oct. 29. Heading into the game DuPage was 9-4-2, while McHenry was 9-7-1.

In the first half, McHenry dominated a good amount of chances as the wind favored them. Soon, McHenry’s Diego Hernandez scored the first goal of the game just as halftime came, with the score being 0-1. 

In the second half, DuPage was attacking relentlessly as they looked to tie the game. Soon, they got their coveted goal, scored by Luis Gutierrez on a penalty kick. The Chaparrals then kept pushing for more opportunities and finally got one with a clean goal by Daniel Mendez making it 2-1. 

McHenry tried to find a way to tie the game with a few chances at the net. They received a penalty with a chance to tie, however COD’s goalkeeper Diego Ochoa saved it. There was still a good amount of time left, but the Scots didn’t make it. The game ended with a 2-1 win for the Chaps, with Ochoa the hero as his teammates mobbed around him to celebrate. 

After the game, head coach Matt Hanna said that despite the challenging weather, the team rose to the occasion. 

“The wind was favoring the [other] team that was going to the south side of the field,” Hanna said. “We knew playing out was difficult and we knew that it was going to be difficult for them, so we kept the pressure [and] got the goal.”

Hanna also said that while the team had focused on taking the win, they were prepared for after overtime penalties. If a playoff game is tied after overtime, it would go to penalties. 

“We did a little bit of time working on penalties throughout the last couple of days and I think it paid off,” Hanna said. “Diego absolutely owned the moment. Unbelievable save for him and we were able to close it out from there, which was nice.”

The Chaps advanced to the next round at Madison College on Nov. 1 in Madison, WI, but lost 0-2. COD finished out their 2025 season with a 10-5-2 record and eagerly wait for their 2026 season.

Photo-1
Juan Doñez
Number 20, Beckham Cournaya fighting for control of the ball against a defender.
View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Number 10, Alexandra Hornbogen jumping up to the attack.
Photo Gallery: Chaps Volleyball Swept the Wolves to Advance to the Next Round
The team celebrating after the win.
Photo Gallery: Chaps Women’s Soccer Fight the Cold Night and Win
The DuPage team celebrating a goal.
Photo Gallery: DuPage Men’s Soccer Ends the Season with a Win
The COD volleyball team celebrates after earning a point.
Photo Gallery: Chaparral Women’s Volleyball Triumphs in Regular Season Closer
Erik Crisostomo attempts to score a goal.
Photo Gallery: Chaparral Men’s Soccer Falls in Competitive Matchup
Number 26, Annabelle Andino and Number 99, Elizabeth Fried attempting to block the ball from an attacking player.
Photo Gallery: DuPage Women’s Soccer Ties to #11 Rock Valley