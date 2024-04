COD faced Harper College in an at-home doubleheader on March 30. The Chaps slaughter-ruled the Hawks in game one, winning 12-2 in six inners. Freshman Mark Mennecke hit a walk-off grand slam to secure the victory for COD. But the Hawks came back in game two, winning 5-4 despite the Chaps’ attempts to keep their strong offense going with a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Chaps finished the day with a 6-7 record.

