Photo Gallery: Chaparral Women’s Volleyball Triumphs in Regular Season Closer

The College of DuPage women’s volleyball team finished their season with two home games against Kishwaukee College and Prairie State College on Oct. 25 in the Arena.

In game one, the Chaparrals swept the Kishwaukee Cougars 3-0, with scores of 25-5, 25-9 and 25-19. COD followed with another 3-0 victory against the Prairie State Prairie Dogs with scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-20.

The team finished their regular season 23-12 and will wait to compete in the Region IV playoffs on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Arena.