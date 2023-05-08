Photo Gallery: Chaparral Softball Sophomore Night vs Moraine Valley
COD women’s softball sophomore night ended with a mixed success in their last home games against Moraine Valley Community College.
May 8, 2023
COD women’s softball celebrated sophomore night with their last home games against Moraine Valley Community College on May 4 at Sark Park. They lost game one 4-9 and won game two 6-3. They finished with a 27-9 record before the NJCAA Great Lakes District Championship game against Delta College on Friday, May 12. For more information, check out our other piece.