Photo Gallery: Chaparral Softball Sophomore Night vs Moraine Valley

Gallery | 13 Photos Rachel Wagner Sophomore pitcher Chloe Warren throws a pitch.

COD women’s softball celebrated sophomore night with their last home games against Moraine Valley Community College on May 4 at Sark Park. They lost game one 4-9 and won game two 6-3. They finished with a 27-9 record before the NJCAA Great Lakes District Championship game against Delta College on Friday, May 12. For more information, check out our other piece.