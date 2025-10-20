Elmhurst transfer week
Photo Gallery: Chaparral Men’s Soccer Falls in Competitive Matchup

After maintaining a slight lead in the first half, the College of DuPage men’s soccer team lost control of the game, ending 1-3 to Rock Valley College.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
October 20, 2025

The College of DuPage men’s soccer team competed against Rock Valley College on Oct. 15 at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium. The Chaparrals walked into the game with a 8-2-2 record while competing against the 7-5-4 Golden Eagles team. 

College of DuPage opened strong in the first half with a goal from Jason Hufnagle to lead 1-0. Hufnagle recorded his 11 goal of the season. Goalkeeper Diego Ochoa also recorded five saves during the matchup. In the second half Rock Valley rallied back with three goals of their own to defeat the Chaparrals 1-3. 

The men’s soccer team will play another competitive matchup against a 10-3-3 Triton College at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium for sophomore day on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.

AF8A0848
Rachel Wagner
Uli Huerta runs with the ball.
