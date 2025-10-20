Photo Gallery: Chaparral Men’s Soccer Falls in Competitive Matchup

The College of DuPage men’s soccer team competed against Rock Valley College on Oct. 15 at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium. The Chaparrals walked into the game with a 8-2-2 record while competing against the 7-5-4 Golden Eagles team.

College of DuPage opened strong in the first half with a goal from Jason Hufnagle to lead 1-0. Hufnagle recorded his 11 goal of the season. Goalkeeper Diego Ochoa also recorded five saves during the matchup. In the second half Rock Valley rallied back with three goals of their own to defeat the Chaparrals 1-3.

The men’s soccer team will play another competitive matchup against a 10-3-3 Triton College at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium for sophomore day on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.