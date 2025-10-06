Photo Gallery: Chaparral Men’s Golf Places Eighth at Competitive Eagle Invite

The College of DuPage men’s golf team competed at the Benedictine Fall Invite on Sept. 30 at St. Andrews Golf Club in West Chicago. The Chaparrals placed eighth in the tournament out of 23 teams with a collective 391 points.

Jack Boehmke led DuPage with a mark of 74 while finishing 16 out of 121 golfers. Matthew Sims and Kyrin Abella both carded 77s and placed 36 overall. Patrick Davis followed with an 80 to place 61 and Patrick Malm rounded out the team scoring an 83.

Competing as individuals Ben Holcombe carded an 85 while Jake Rzeszutek shot a 91.

The Chaparrals will compete at the Dual at PrairieView at PrairieView Golf Club in Byron Ill. on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.