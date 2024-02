The College of Dupage Chaparral Activities Board (CAB) hosted a series of festivities to welcome students to the first week of classes. The Winter Welcome Week started from Monday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 26.

Throughout the week, CAB hosted an Arcade Day where students could play various board games or video games, a hot chocolate bar for refreshments, a student life fair to showcase the clubs on campus, a music bingo to enjoy and cookie decorating to create edible works of art.