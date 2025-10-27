People of COD: Cole Hamilton — From Gridiron Dreams to Championship Glory

Cole Hamilton, passionate about football, always dreamed about playing at the college level. College of DuPage made that dream a reality. Hamilton is a linebacker for the COD football team. His passion for football goes way back to watching NFL legends Defensive Linebacker Ray Lewis and Offensive Running Back Marshawn Lynch.

“I started playing football when I was in sixth grade,” Hamilton said. “I just always loved the game. I love watching it. I started watching the NFL and then got into college, and I was like, ‘Wow, I really want to be a college athlete.’”

After playing high school football in Alaska and Florida, Hamilton struggled to find a college to recruit him. He later got in contact with COD’s Defensive Coordinator Trevor Cipriano, who welcomed him to the team. Ever since joining, Hamilton has made a huge impact in last season’s NJCAA championship, a trophy that has been around for community colleges since 1956.

Hamilton said winning the title was beyond his expectations..

“It felt great; to be a true freshman and win the national championship was amazing,” he said. “The team was really well, we were top in offensive yards last year. On defense, I had a bunch of role models that took me under their wing to help me become a better player. Some of our coaching staff played in the NFL, and some played at the college level or coached. To be a true freshman and win it all was amazing.”

With the Chaparrals record being 7-2 this season, Hamilton said it is important to finish the season on a strong note to make it to the NJCAA Division III Football Championship at the Red Grange Bowl for the fifth year in a row in the school’s history.

“Definitely in the mindset,” he said. “Staying focused, watching films, obviously everyday being a competitor. Keeping in the competition and keeping the energy high at practice. For sure, during games staying focused. We always talk to figure out the scheme on what the offense is trying to play against us.”

With more generations of players coming up. Hamilton said young players who aren’t sure on what college to play for should learn from those who came before them.

“Listen to the people around you, listen to your coaches,” he said. “Trust the process. For sure your time will come. You got to outwork people. Try and do what you have to do to be better. Listen to know what you need to do to get better at watching films. Just keep pushing yourself. The work you put in is what you’re going to receive.”