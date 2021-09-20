Opinion – Guest Column – Joe Prendergast – Vaccine Tyranny
September 20, 2021
Recently, Governor JB Pritzker has issued a decree requiring institutions of higher education in the state requiring that, very soon, students and employees to show proof of Covid vaccination, or be subjected to testing. President Joe Biden announced his intention to use bureaucratic, administrative means in an effort to force private business employing 100 or more people to require their workers to be vaccinated or face testing requirements (one can almost hear James Madison rolling over in his grave). These tyrannical measures are not only unethical and unreasonable, but also dangerous.
I know that this piece incite certain invectives that have become all too familiar. However, such epithets prove one of my reasons for dissenting against this madness. People who have decided against receiving the Covid vaccines are being and have been treated as evil, vile, second-class citizens
As much as the Unvaccinated (capitalized because of their status as a sort of reviled social class) may be portrayed as stupid conspiracy theorists, there are plenty of logical reasons for their concerns and hesitations. These reasons may be hard to find online, as Big Tech has done the work of censoring viewpoints and stories contradictory to the acceptable narrative, which is itself is a reason to be skeptical.
For all the talk of “following the science” from the governor, the president, and the public health establishment, they have strikingly ignored one key factor in all of this: natural immunity. It appears that natural immunity, gained from previous infection, is perhap stronger than that from the vaccines. (Editor’s Note: The CDC said in August that the most recent credible studies show COVID-19 vaccines provide stronger protection than previous infection.)
The arguments for forced vaccinations and compulsory mask wearing that invoke concern for the protection of those who have received the vaccine against those who have not seem to contradict the political class’s own narrative regarding the vaccines. If the vaccines are so effective and great, then why must one who has received them still worry?
I would support the notion that the vaccines do reduce the risk of severe illness and death from Covid, and may make it less likely that one contracts the virus. So if the vaccines protect those who have gotten them, and those who really want the jab could have gotten it, then why all the fearmongering?
The argument that invokes diseases such as polio and smallpox, and how the triumph of those vaccines does not seem valid to me as polio and smallpox are, generally, significantly more threatening Covid.
I am not saying that Covid poses no threat whatsoever especially for the elderly and those with comorbidities. Not so much, it seems, to relatively younger people in relatively good health (although I am not saying there is no chance). Why must we ignore these crucial facts and distinctions?
I am not telling anyone whether they should or should not get the vaccine. However, I am saying that it should not be the decision of unelected bureaucrats and tyrannical politicians.
https://www.reflector.com/opinion/letters/letter-covid-19-relatively-benign-compared-to-what/article_5707e74d-7ae7-5d22-8808-630db9bb4834.html
This well-researched opinion piece counters the argument that “polio and smallpox are, generally, significantly more threatening Covid.”
Wow, someone who speaks the truth. I for one appreciate you speaking up against the discrimination and ostracizing of people who believe that government is for the people, not the other way around. No one may be forced into medical experiments. I’m not sure how that was forgotten so quickly but when no one speaks up, it only accelerates.
In 1905 the Supreme Court in Jacobson v. Massachusetts held that “in every well ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand” and that “real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own [liberty], whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.” Furthermore, the Court held that mandatory vaccinations are neither arbitrary nor oppressive so long as they do not “go so far beyond what was reasonably required for the safety of the public”
Well, according to your own source, the Covid mortality rate is only 1.6% across the board irregardless of age and health. Do not get me wrong, one death is a tragedy in itself but are we really willing to mask kids and force people to inject themselves with medicine they do not want for a virus with such a low mortality rate (even lower when the elderly, who have had their chance to receive the vaccines). What is the end goal? Zero covid?
