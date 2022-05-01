Nick Bucaro Has His Eyes On More Than One National Title at COD

Freshman Nick Bucaro started in all 11 games at Free safety for the NJCAA III National Champions this past fall. He totaled 40 tackles while also breaking up two passes and snagging one interception. He was named NJCAA Player of the Week (special teams) for Week 11.

Bucaro attended Montini Catholic during his Freshman and Sophomore season but decided to transfer to his hometown Bartlett High School to finish his high school career. While he isn’t playing football, Bucaro loves eating steak, watching “The Walking Dead” and attending his Ethics class with Professor Pete!

How did you first get introduced to football?

I first got introduced to football by my brother. I would watch him play when I was little and we would always play in the yard.

Did you always want to play college football?

Playing college football has always been a dream of mine since I was young. I wanted to play and compete at the highest level.

Why did you choose to come to COD?

I was underrecruited out of high school. Coming to COD felt like the best decision for me to make. I felt it would help me develop both mentally and physically, while also getting me ready to play at a higher level.

Where have you developed most as a player and a person since enrolling at COD?

I have become a stronger, more physical and smarter athlete. I also became more confident in myself and more focused than ever before.

What are you most looking forward to in the upcoming football season?

I’m looking forward to seeing how we come together as a team this year to try and win back-to-back championships. I’m excited to see how myself and my team have improved since last year.

What has been your favorite moment of chaparral football so far?

My favorite moment so far has been getting to experience winning a national championship with my team. It’s a memory that will last a lifetime. Something I will never forget.

Is there an athlete you look up to? If so, why them?

I would have to say Budda Baker and Lebron James. I look up to these two because of their mentalities. They always play with a “dawg” mentality. They do whatever it takes to win. They also are natural leaders, they know how to lead their teams and motivate them to do great things. It inspires me whenever I watch them play.

Bucaro will look to improve on his astounding freshman season this fall, while also helping lead his team to a second National Title in as many years.