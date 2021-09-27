Movies To Curl Up To This Fall

The breezy and cold weather has begun. Soon the trees will change to many colors and leaves will fall to the ground, filling our view with the beauty of fall. The season of fall has many things to offer, especially some films to watch and curl up to.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”

Sept. 3, 2021

Shang-Chi, master of martial-arts, is the son of Wenwu, also known as The Mandarin, the leader of the terrorist organization The Ten Rings. After 10 years, Shang-Chi is confronted by the mysterious Ten Rings organization that draws him back into a life he had left behind. He is forced to face his past and a path thrust upon him by his father.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

“The Many Saints of Newark”

Oct. 1, 2021

This is a prequel to the drama series “The Sopranos.” Young Anthony Soprano grew up in the most hectic of times in Newark, N.J.. With the influence of his uncle Dickie Moltisanti, Anthony faces rival gangsters who rise up against the DiMeo crime family and learns to become the all-powerful mob boss known as Tony Soprano.

Directed by Alan Taylor

“Dune”

Oct. 22, 2021

The latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestselling book with the same name. Born with a great destiny and visions in his head that he doesn’t fully comprehend, Paul Atreides must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe for the future of his family and his people.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Nov. 11, 2021

A single mom and her two kids move to a small town to live in their grandfather’s house. They begin to find connections to the original Ghostbusters and the secrets of their grandfather’s past life.

Directed by Jason Reitman

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Dec. 17, 2021

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home, this is the fourth film of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro and Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus, two villains from previous Spider-Man movies. It is also rumored to involve a multiversal anomaly with connections to Loki, WandaVision and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Directed by Jon Watts

Some Honorable Mentions:

Eternals: November 5, 2021

Halloween Kills: October 15 , 2021

The Last Duel: October 15, 2021