Men’s Soccer Gives Up Early Lead Against Joliet Junior College

The College of DuPage men’s soccer team was defeated by Joliet Junior College 3-2 on Sept. 25 after squandering an early 2-0 lead. Despite having a total of eight shots on goal, the Chaps struggled to apply their offensive dominance into the second half, falling to 3-7 on the season after giving up a 2-goal lead for the second time this season.

“We let go of the control that we had and gave them hope to come back into the game,” said head men’s soccer coach Zac Ludwig. “The second half only occurred because we gave up control and the dominating that we were doing. We let them back in it, and I don’t think there was anything particularly bad on our part. We just gave them the spirit and hope to put a lot more pressure on us, so it took more for us to create [chances] and defend a lot more.”

Joliet managed to sneak a goal with less than 13 minutes left in the first half to cut the Chaps’ lead to 2-1. In the second half, the Wolves began an all-out attack and scored a goal within the first eight minutes to tie the game. Joliet’s pressure over the Chaps led to another goal with only 14 and a half minutes left in the second half after a Wolves player converted on a free-kick attempt to stun the Chaps on their home field.

Freshman Luis Gutierrez finished the match with a goal after beating the defenders down the sideline to give the Chaps a 1-0 five minutes into the game.

“We were doing good the first 10 to 15 minutes, then we laid off a little bit,” said Gutierrez. “I just feel like everyone thinks [when] we are up by a goal or two that they can just relax and chill and not put in the same intensity as before. This happened to us against Bryant and Stratton, and (we) gave up a 2-0 lead because everyone [wanted] to be lazy.”

Freshman Alan Rivas scored the Chaps’ second goal of the night after a one-two pass combination with Anthony Juarez in transition to give them a 2-0 lead.

“We need to play [stronger] and change many things,” said Rivas. “For me, to score was great because I [was able to] help the team, but we need to work harder for the next games and play stronger in the second half.”

Chaps’ goalkeeper Sam Negus finished the game with 7 saves and made a handful of crucial saves that could have added to the Wolves’ margin over the Chaps.

“I thought we started the game really well and came out well,” said Negus. “We took our foot off the gas [pedal] and I don’t think [the loss] came from anything technically but it was just a mindset thing. Once we went 2-0 up, our people thought the game was over, and we made a couple of changes, and then the intensity dropped.”

The Chaparrals will take on Kishwaukee College 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.