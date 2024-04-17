Breaking News
Men’s Soccer Competes with Indiana Northwest and Kishwaukee in Three-way Contest

The Chaparrals finished their first game against Indiana Northwest in a 1-1 draw and later defeated Kishwaukee 3-1.
Adam Belmares, Sports Writer
April 15, 2024
Juan Doñez

The College of DuPage men’s soccer team continued their spring season campaign with a doubleheader on April 14 against Indiana Northwest and Kishwaukee. The teams competed in a three-way contest amongst each other to prepare for the upcoming 2024 fall season.

The first 60-minute match of the day ended in a 1-1 draw against Indiana NW. COD’s only goal from the contest came from Archie Murphy’s penalty opportunity which he converted into a goal in the seventh minute. The second match against Kishwaukee ended in a 3-1 Chaps victory after Murphy’s goal in the eighth minute and forward Niko DiFoggio’s two-goal contribution.

Freshman Archie Murphy takes a shot towards goal. (Juan Doñez)

Kishwaukee’s only goal against the Chaps came from a defensive breakout 13 minutes into the game after a large gap within the back line allowed a Kougar player to find a shot in front of the goal.

“Overall, it was good and tough to play 120 minutes, especially on the first hot day [of the spring season],” said men’s head soccer coach Zac Ludwig. “We wanted to give everyone [playing] time again, and there were times where we were tested in terms of being able to keep focus. We were able to refocus, and I’m happy with the progress that we are making overall.”

DiFoggio said it was good to be back on the pitch and getting in the rhythm of playing.

“I think we played well, passing outside the back and up,” said DiFoggio. “I think we can do a little better at finishing, but I think we did good overall. It was good to get my groove, and now I got my confidence back so I’m good for the rest of the season.”

Chap’s defender Francesco España made a crucial save 25 minutes into the first match against Indiana Northwest after nearly stopping the ball from passing the goal line off a header from the opposing side.

The Chaps gave up a penalty after a COD player fouled their opponent in the box during a corner-kick attempt. The penalty opportunity was converted by an Indiana Northwest forward to end the match with a draw result.

“The first game was very high intense and was a battle,” said España. “The second game was an easy dub. I’m [a] fast [player] on the team, so they use me in pace so I can take [the ball] all the way down.”

The Chaparrals will go against Trinity Christian College on April 17 at 2 p.m. in Palos Heights, Ill. 

