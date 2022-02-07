Manson and Kanye Collab Once Again 

The Shock Rock Icon is said to be working with Ye in the studio nearly every day for the production of Donda 2

Brian Hugh Warner AKA shock rock superstar Marilyn Manson has reportedly been working in the studio alongside prolific rap-icon Kanye West(Ye). This is all in collaboration for the sequel to the highly successful and celebrated album titled “Donda” that is currently nominated for Best Rap Album of the Year. The shock rocker and Ye are no strangers as the two collaborated for the song “Jail pt.2” from the deluxe edition that features the two and Dababy(who was also under media backfire due to homophobic comments he expressed at one of his concerts) as well.

Manson was spotted at both the premier event held at Soldier Field, in Chicago, alongside Ye’s church service just a week later as speculation grew that Manson had been transformed into a born-again Christian but were later confirmed to be false in the pretense of simply paying respect to Ye in appreciation for his involvement on “Donda.”

But Manson’s image only ignited more fuel to the already burning fire of controversy. Currently he is accused of both physical and sexual abuse from over fifteen women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood(Westworld) and Esme Bianco(Game of Thrones). Some victims have even taken action filing civil suits against the shock rocker in pursuit of justice. One of his two confirmed grammy nominations was recently rescinded due to false claims of his position as a songwriter for “Jail,” However, Manson is still up for nomination for his collaboration on “Jail pt.2.” and is a subject of great controversy, allowing backlash to form against the recording academy and music industry.

Producer and West collaborator Digital Nas in a Rolling Stone interview discussed Mason’s role in the upcoming album. “Every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is in there working on “Donda 2,” he said. “[West] wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that, like he did [generally when making] Yeezus.”

Alongside the confirmed sighting of Manson in the studio, Nas also expressed in the RS interview his own speculations as to Ye’s willingness to work with Manson

“I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, ‘We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made or something like that,” he said.

Ye responded to the initial backlash of working with Manson and Baby on a podcast called Drink Champs back in November 2021 stating, “All the Me Too… like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all.”

Ye will continue to take the media backfire as his support for Manson grows each and every day he’s in the studio collaborating with the shock rocker. Nevertheless, Ye is ready to take on the challenge and aims to do so in supporting Manson both personally and creatively, allowing the musician some leeway into extending his career within the industry as the arrival for “Donda 2” nears.

Manson denies any and all allegations made against him. He has said the accusations are part of a wider conspiracy against him believing that the accusers are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement” according to a document published by Manson and obtained by Billboard Magazine.

Donda 2 is scheduled to be released on Feb. 22, 2022.