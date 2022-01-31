Manson Allegations Review

On Nov. 27 Marilyn Manson’s home was raided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as police officials issued a search warrant of the shock rocker’s residence, according to TMZ.com.

Police officials used forced entry and acquired storage units and hard drives pertaining to information regarding the investigation. TMZ was the first entertainment media outlet to cover the breaking story as police began digging for essential information needed for possible conviction. Since the raid, no new evidence pertaining to any visualizations of abuse has been made public as authorities continue their investigation.

The investigation itself stemmed from the increasing number of alleged sexual abuse and misconduct allegations that were made against the shock rocker throughout 2021 as actresses Evan Rachel Wood(Westworld) and Esme Bianco(Game of Thrones) were just two of the over fifteen victims who were said to have been subject to various moments of abuse and torture while engaged romantically with the shock rocker. Former model Ashley Morgan Smithline, musician Jane Doe, and Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters have also spoken out against Manson’s alleged abuse as horrific tales of manipulation, deception, and deviance as recorded in the , the highly popular “Rolling Stone” article titled Marilyn Manson: “The Monster Hiding in Plain Sight” that further extended their storytelling efforts just a week before the raid on Manson’s home.

Backlash continued to exceed the week following the raid with the announcement of Manson’s 2022 Grammy nomination in regards to his collaboration on the song “Jail” to Kanye West’s(Ye’s) 2021 album “Donda.” The album is currently nominated for Album of the Year, with “Jail” being considered for Best Rap Song. The academy instantly faced outrage on social media once the story broke days later, the Recording Academy’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., responded to the nominations in an interview with “The Wrap,” stating: “We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration. We won’t look back at people’s history. We won’t look at their criminal record,” Mason said, “We won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration.” Despite this response, one of Manson’s double Grammy nominations was rescinded in regards to falsely crediting him as a co-songwriter for “Jail.” He is still nominated as a featured artist on the album.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood debuted her newest docuseries at the Sundance Film Festival. The series is called “Phoenix Rising” and is set to debut on HBO Max this March. The name stemmed from Wood’s advocacy for the domestic violence bill named “The Phoenix Act” in California that has now been enacted as law in 2019. The docu-series not only explains Wood’s involvement in lobbying for the act but will also allow audiences to get a glimpse into the young actress’s career and the struggles she endured throughout her journey as an icon in the entertainment industry. With the docuseries debuting, Wood recently went public once again and expressed her first tale of abuse at the height of her relationship with Manson. It involves events alleged to have occurred during the shooting for the music video to “Heart Shaped Glasses” in 2007. Throughout the production of the video, Wood said she had been set up to film a scene that involved two characters having sex on a bed with blood drenched all over their bodies. Wood also stated she had been fed absinthe on set and was barely conscious from its effects. In a recent interview obtained from “Yahoo entertainment” Wood commented on the incident saying, “We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real,” she said. “I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress. I have been doing this my whole life. I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.”

That allegation was said to be the first of many attempts Manson forced onto her as she reflects upon the many traumatizing moments of discomfort brought on by years of neglect and torment. Other instances of abuse are also expressed in the docuseries with many cases where Manson was said to have groomed the young actress, separating her from her friends and family. Wood also said Manson had grown fond of Nazism throughout their relationship, stating that he hung the words “Kill All the Jews” over their bed, disregarding Wood’s Jewish heritage.

Wood said she hopes the docuseries encourages other victims to voice their experiences. With the arrival of “Phoenix Rising.” audiences will get a glimpse into the allegations of abuse providing evidence that will surely be influential in determining the outcome of this case.

Manson still continues to deny any and all allegations made against him.

More on the story will continue to be covered as it progresses.