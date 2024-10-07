Late Offensive Spark Secures Men’s Soccer Win

The College of DuPage men’s soccer team (5-7) started the first half down 1-0 and failed to convert on close chances near the goal. The Chaps made an impressive comeback against Kishwaukee College on Oct. 2 after scoring five goals in the second half, including three goals in the last 10 minutes. The Chaps’ finished the match with 25 shots on goal with the opposing goalkeeper finishing the game with 16 saves.

“I told the guys before the game that this might be one of those moments where the result might not come to us right away,” said head coach Zac Ludwig. “We just had to stay on course and keep doing what we are doing. I think we showed [today] that we are able to create [chances] and really start to do well to attack and connect. I have to credit [Kishwaukee]’s goalkeeper for keeping us out of goal for a while.”

Chaps’ Alexis Hernandez scored two goals, which allowed COD to break through their first half scoring drought. Hernandez scored COD’s first goal at the 70-minute mark in the second half and later in the 83rd minute. He also finished the game with one assist.

Chaps’ Erik Crisostomo kept up the momentum with a goal after scoring a long shot outside of the box to allow COD to obtain a 2-1 lead.

“I think we played well in the first half and had shots on target,” said Crisostomo. “Once we scored that first goal, it gave us more momentum. It’s been a rough journey [this season], but [the goal] was for the team and not for me. If we keep [playing] the way we are, we could definitely go far.”

Alan Rivas gave his all for the Chaps, finishing the game with one goal and two assists.

“The victory is fine, and today we were more consistent,” said Rivas. “We played well, and everyday we try to play better so we can win the games. The principle for me is that we need to be consistent, play hard, and I know our future games are hard, so hopefully the game makes us ready.”

Luis Gutierrez finished the game with a goal after scoring from outside of the box and catching the opposing goalkeeper by surprise with a chip shot.

“Everyone keeps saying the goal was a cross,” said Gutierrez. “Our redshirt keeper kept saying that [Kishwaukee]’s goalie is always out of his goal, so I looked up and saw he was and saw we were up by four goals, so I thought why not just rip it. That first goal [Kishwaukee] scored was my fault because I relied on another player, but we played good.”

The Chaparrals will take on Harry S. Truman College on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.