Breaking News
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
A Blue Line flag plaque displayed above the memorial for fallen Bloomingdale, Ill. police officer Raymond Murrell.

Controversy Erupts Over Blue Line Flag Displays at COD

2
Over 400 people protested outside Chicagos Federal Plaza on Oct. 18 to show solidarity with Palestine. (Photo cropped from original dimensions.)

Israel and Palestine: COD Community Shares Connection to War

3
Photo by Tina Yan

Transfer Credit Concerns Central to Discussion with Illinois Governor

4
Jim Mulyk in the dining room of the Culinary and Hospitality Center (CHC).

Jim Mulyk: His Legacy of Service Above Self

5
Photo Provided by COD Athletics

Athlete of the Week: Kim Martinez

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Jim Mulyk: His Legacy of Service Above Self

Culinary and hospitality professor Jim Mulyk’s time at COD demonstrated an eternal passion for always supporting and putting student needs first.
Nick Karmia, Staff Writer
October 30, 2023
Jim+Mulyk+in+the+dining+room+of+the+Culinary+and+Hospitality+Center+%28CHC%29.+
College of DuPage
Jim Mulyk in the dining room of the Culinary and Hospitality Center (CHC).

Jim Mulyk was hired as full-time faculty by COD in 2011 where he went on to teach a variety of courses inside the Culinary and Hospitality Center (CHC) as a program chair. Before this, he taught hospitality and restaurant management to juniors and seniors in DuPage high schools at the Technology Center of DuPage in Addison, Ill.x 

Those students and his fellow faculty are mourning his death. Mulyk died unexpectedly at age 47 on Oct. 17. 

Within Mulyk’s passion for teaching, his curriculum taught students to focus on strong customer service above all else. Laura Lerdal is the culinary market and lab coordinator at the CHC, managing its overall operation as a building and program. She always remembered Mulyk as someone who would make everybody feel seen and heard and someone who would fill a room with his personality. 

“I always called him ‘the mayor,’ because he was one of those people who would walk into a room and make everybody comfortable,” Lerdal said. “He was just charismatic like that, and everybody he met was a friend. He never met a stranger.”  

No matter if you were a guest or student of the CHC, Mulyk didn’t want to just remember your name; he wanted to recall your passions. Loved ones hosted a memorial service for Mulyk Oct. 21 where Lerdal recalls hundreds of people in attendance as massive amounts of past and current students came to pay respect.  

“What I will take away from having him in my life is just the depths of thoughtfulness he had,” Lerdal said. “You don’t see kindness like that much and just that warmth, and it was genuine. It was absolutely genuine to his core.”  

 Students have typically had Mulyk watch over them as a support figure during food service, but now they’ve completed their first one without him since his passing.  

 “We had counselors here today for that because some of them are struggling,” Lerdal said. “If you’re a culinary student and you’re not super social and have to serve tables, it’s really awkward and uncomfortable. Then to do it without the guy who’s been taking care of you – it can get a little stressful.”  

Timothy Meyers and David Kramer, both professors of the culinary arts, have worked with Mulyk closely for over 24 years.  

“He was charismatic; he was smart; he was funny,” Meyers said. “I think one of the things that we’ll greatly miss is his laugh.  

“You knew he was Jim when you heard his laugh,” Kramer said.  

Meyers and Kramer knew him as someone who came to the CHC every day with a student-first mindset. Mulyk was compassionate and constantly assessed if the needs of students were being met. He was known as the face of the restaurant.  

“There’s a big hole right now in the (CHC),” Meyers said. “I think all of us are trying to determine what some of the next steps are and maintaining that standard, but also to maintaining it in Jim’s honor, and what his visions were, and how he would want us to keep growing.”  

As Meyers and Kramer think about Mulyk’s lasting impact, his passing leaves big shoes to fill.  

“We felt like we lost our brother,” Meyers said. “That’s how close of a relationship we had with him.”  

“We knew him personally, but also professionally,” Kramer said. “I still feel like he’s out, and he’ll be back tomorrow. We have someone who can fill the void, but just the role, not the person,” Kramer said. 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features/Arts
New Movie Screening Room Opens for Film Studies
New Movie Screening Room Opens for Film Studies
The Prevalence and Potential Dangers of AI on Campus
The Prevalence and Potential Dangers of AI on Campus
Hayrides went on all-day, $5 for people ages 5 and up.
Photo Gallery: Horsin' Around Day at Danada
The door of the Adjunct Support office.
Photo Gallery: COD Spirit Week 2023
COD’s dean of students, Nathania Montes (left) interviews Elizabeth Smart (right) after her presentation at COD.
An Evening of Moving Forward with Elizabeth Smart
Over 400 people protested outside Chicagos Federal Plaza on Oct. 18 to show solidarity with Palestine. (Photo cropped from original dimensions.)
Israel and Palestine: COD Community Shares Connection to War
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *