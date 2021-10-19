Fire+hits+Warrenville+home+early+Tuesday

A fire left a home in unincorporated Warrenville uninhabitable early Tuesday.

The emergency call rang at about 1:33 a.m for a house fire in the 3s600 block of Elizabeth Ave. The Warrenville Fire Protection District, along with assistance from surrounding communities, arrived on the scene within five minutes of the call. No one was injured in the fire, and it was deemed under control within 15 minutes of the start of fire suppression efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.