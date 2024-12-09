College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Courier Buzz: COD Opens New Motion Capture Studio

Plus: Women’s Basketball Has a Promising Season, Local Haunt Highlight: Elmhurst Brewing Company and COD Learning Centers Offers Its Services for Final Season.
Courier TV
December 9, 2024
Courier TV

Hosted by Lily Goodfellow. Learning Commons story by the Courier TV Staff. COD Motion Capture Studio story by Hannah Smith. Women’s Basketball story by Billy O’Brien. Elmhurst Brewing Company story by Bianna Yeager.

Published on Dec. 5, 2024.

