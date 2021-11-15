Cody’s Tips for Concert/Festival Survival

Concerts and festivals are magical, enthralling, exhilarating musical events that have shaped the hearts, minds, and souls of people for generations. For music lovers such as myself, going to these events feel as though they are major milestones in our lives as we get to escape from the harsh and bitter realities of this world and shift our focus on new worlds that give us hope, meaning, and connection. In spite of this we must all remember that safety is or should be the highest priority…period. We must care for the artists, staff, and fellow concertgoers and remember that the person’s life standing just beside you, is just as important as yours.

Be Aware. Always be aware of yourself, your area and those around you. When you enter the venue take a walk around to get the lay of the land. Look for exits and medical tents in case of any emergencies. When you’re standing with attendees, be aware of your surroundings. Have a meeting place.

Help your fellow concertgoer. If somebody is on the ground or needs medical treatment, help them! You can help by applying first aid, calling for help, or clearing the area. Remember to always follow the directions of the venue staff and first responders. If it occurs in the middle of the performance, yell to the person next to you and inform them of the situation. If you can make it through the crowd do it to the best of your ability. When I attended Louder Than Life back in September many concert goers placed their arms in an X signaling medical attention while informing others around the area of the situation firsthand. However, informing your fellow attendee alongside you should be the first attempt. If you’re in the front of the crowd by the stage, understand your boundaries and people in front, behind and beside you while not trampolining over others if people decide to move forward.

If someone gets knocked down, pick them back up. This phrase should be in everyone’s mind when entering a mosh pit. If you accidentally knock somebody down, make sure to help them back up and ensure they’re ok. Be aware of the individuals and their build while trying to limit the amount of force you apply when bumping into another person.

Don’t take anything from strangers. Even if it’s something as simple as a bottle of beer (21+). The possibility of something deadly such as an overdose or even passing out could be very slim but understand that if you take any intoxicating substance from a complete stranger, you are at risk but this is a rule that centers around the individual and the degree of risk they are willing to take. My advice is to either sneak in on your own or just suck-it-up and buy the $10 for a hot dog.

Bring lots of money. People complain about the overpriced goods and beverages at concerts and festivals but everyone has to remember, it’s a concert/festival of course prices will be high because consumers like you and me are willing to pay for these items. Bring a decent amount of money with you. I’d suggest cash along with a credit card just to be safe. As to the amount that is questionable in itself but a good idea would be to investigate the vendors who will be attending the event and looking on their websites to see prices for their items. That way you have an idea of their prices.

Keep track of your belongings. Keep your items on you, at all times cause you never know who’s willing to swipe some of your goods. In the summertime especially for concerts bring cargo shorts with deep and button up pockets to protect your essentials.

If you’re planning on drinking (21+, make sure you have a designated driver. Whether that’s a friend, relative, or Uber, it’s important to have that plan in place ahead of time

Respect the boundaries of any and all people no matter gender, age, ethnicity, etc. Be aware of crowd surfers. If you see people crowd surfing overhead, be aware of them and tell your fellow concert goer who is beside you and others in your vicinity with a simple “heads up.” This way people in your area are ready when someone passes overhead. If you feel as though you can’t pick a person up, inform another concert goer or try to step back if you can.

Be kind, caring, and understanding. In the end just don’t be a jerk to those around you. Have a fun time while ensuring the same for others allowing for a memorable and favorable musical experience to be shared. Treat each person as though they are family and that you all belong together as one entity that shares an interest in something you deeply and passionately care for which should be both the music and each other.

I’m not saying my tips will ensure a 100% safe experience, but simply making you be aware of yourself and your fellow concert attendees while having respect. This way you can ensure that everyone has an enjoyable and pleasant time. In doing this we can provide a more promising and effective outlook towards these events while ensuring that a catastrophic event such as the horrific tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston on Nov. 5 that claimed the lives of 10 people.