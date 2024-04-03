COD Women’s Lacrosse Takes the Field for First Time in COD History

For the first time in the history of College of DuPage, the women’s lacrosse team kicked off their inaugural season at home against Saint Ambrose University. In the works since Fall of 2022, beginners and veterans of the game alike came together to field COD’s first women’s lacrosse team. COD fell to Saint Ambrose 24-4 to make their record 0-1, but the Chaps are eager to push forward and apply what they’ve learned as they play more games.

Despite the result, head women’s lacrosse coach Gary Cope remains proud of the team and the history they’re creating at COD.

“We’re finally here,” Cope said. “We’re making history as the first NJCAA midwestern women’s lacrosse team, and it’s awesome to be able to do that. These girls will go down in history as the first ones who put it together.”

Freshman Iqura Kainat scored the first official goal in Chaparral women’s lacrosse history with 13:46 left on the clock in the first quarter with in her lone one shot on goal. She also made one shot and won five draw controls on offense, but made one turnover. Kainat originally came to COD to further her education but was excited to learn about the addition of women’s lacrosse to Chaparral athletics.

“I played my first year of college, and didn’t have the opportunity to play my second year,” Kainat said. “I found out [COD] had a team, and I thought I might as well just put my skills to use, try to come out and have fun. This is my last year probably ever playing, and I’m very thankful for this team. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m just blessed to be here.”

Freshman Peyton Dykstra scored COD’s second goal of the game 30 seconds into the second quarter, recording two shots on goal and two shots. Since Saint Ambrose University has offered women’s lacrosse since 2018, Dykstra said the Chaps picked up pointers from the established team throughout the game.

“It was cool to see the stuff that they do as a program and as a team that we can implement here,” she said. “[The Fighting Bees] were super nice. They were helping our new girls, and everybody was kind of just hanging out. I feel like they were good first [opponents].”

Freshman Nadja Tyka picked up an assist on Dykstra’s goal before scoring one of her own with 10:47 on the clock. Tyka made two shots and two shots on goal. She helped the Chaps’ offense, scooping five ground balls and winning four draw controls, but made five turnovers.

“Our team consists of half new players and half people who have played lacrosse,” Tyka said. “I just want to give a shout-out to the people who just started playing lacrosse [a few] weeks ago. They’re doing phenomenal.”

Tyka originally wasn’t going to play collegiate lacrosse, but she said the culture that Cope created made her want to join.

“Coach really emphasized the ‘we over me’ [mentality],” she said. “My old lacrosse team was just three people scoring all the time. What he emphasized was that everyone is going to get a chance to shoot. We’re all here as a family and I love that.”

Sophomore Chloe Warren made her COD women’s lacrosse debut after playing on the softball team for two seasons. Warren closed out Chaparral scoring with a goal in the fourth quarter with 11:55 left in the game. She scored on her lone shot on goal, made one additional shot and claimed one ground ball.

“I ran out of years for eligibility for softball, but I wanted to keep playing a sport,” Warren said. “I feel like I’m learning a lot every single game we play. I just started playing this semester and I got my first goal, so it was a good day for me.”

“I think Chloe is a really good representation of how our program is going so far,” Tyka said about the softball-turned-lacrosse player. “She just started playing, and she already scored a goal.”

After successfully establishing a women’s lacrosse program at Lockport High School, Cope believes that Chaparral women’s lacrosse will find their footing as the season progresses.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “You’re always going to have some stumble blocks here and there, but they didn’t give up. When we were playing up to everybody’s potential, we went down and scored against a decent team. That just proves that we have unlimited potential, it’s just a matter of putting it all together.”

With this first game behind them, the Chaps remain optimistic for better outcomes as they face more opponents.

“We’re hopeful and excited,” Dykstra said plainly.

COD takes on the Elmhurst University Bluejays at 7 p.m. on April 3 in Elmhurst, Ill.